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Home / Ludhiana / Special ADGP reviews anti-drug, anti-gangster drive

Special ADGP reviews anti-drug, anti-gangster drive

Orders crackdown on criminal networks in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Special ADGP (Security) Kaustubh Sharma holds a high-level meeting with police officials in Ludhiana.
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Special ADGP (Security), Punjab, Kaustubh Sharma, along with Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma and senior gazetted officers, held a high-level meeting to review the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” and “Gangsters Te Vaar” campaigns.

He also assessed the Ludhiana Police’s preparedness to maintain law and order.

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The meeting focused on strengthening anti-drug enforcement, taking decisive action against gangsters and organised criminal networks, enhancing public safety and ensuring effective law and order management through coordinated policing.

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During the meeting, a strategy was drawn up for a multi-pronged offensive against anti-social elements, gangsters and their local syndicates that have been spreading terror across the state. The Special ADGP issued clear directions that strict action should be taken without any leniency against gangsters active in the city, their henchmen and those aiding networks operating from jails or abroad. Likewise, a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking was emphasised, with focus on seizing the properties of big traffickers and completely dismantling the drug supply chain.

The meeting also witnessed extensive deliberations on law and order in the metropolis, the police presence in the field and public safety. Directions were given to increase round-the-clock surveillance and special naka bandis at major entry and exit points of the city, crowded markets and sensitive areas.

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Stress was laid on further strengthening coordination among various wings — Crime Branch, local police, PCR and intelligence units — so that immediate response could be given to any criminal input. Officials were asked to review the records of gangsters out on parole or bail and habitual NDPS offenders and keep a close watch on their current activities.

At the conclusion of the high-level meeting, all senior officers present reiterated their resolve to maintain peace, mutual harmony and the rule of law in the city.

Officers stated that the Ludhiana Police was committed to ensuring the safety of citizens and making the city completely drug-free and crime-free. Officers warned that no mischievous element, gangster or drug trafficker who plays with the peace of the city would be spared under any circumstances.

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