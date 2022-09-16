Special drive launched to curb crime against women

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 15

The Commissionerate Police have launched a special drive to curb the crime against women and ensure the safety and security of the fairer sex, officials have said.

Safety of fairer sex our priority Women safety is among the top priorities of the Commissionerate Police and several initiatives have been taken to ensure the safety and security of the fairer sex in the industrial hub of the state. — Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Commissioner of Police Women should report crime No women should suffer at the hands of perpetrators of crime and report the crime to the police. We are committed for early and satisfactory resolution of issues faced by the fairer sex. — Saumya Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police

The development assumes significance as the number of complaints, cases and arrests made under the crime against women have witnessed a rise this year as compared to the previous year, official figures have revealed.

Sharing details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune here today that women safety was among the top priorities of the Commissionerate Police and several initiatives had been taken to ensure the safety and security of the fairer sex in the industrial hub of the state.

He said young girls and women were sensitised to various tricks adopted by the perpetrators of crime against women.

“Befriending on the social media through fake accounts, approaching personally under the guise of seeking or offering help and exploitation on the pretext of marriage were some of the many common ways adopted by criminals,” he said.

Divulging the working of the crime against women (CAW) cell of the Commissionerate Police, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra disclosed that the CAW cell, women police station and Punjab Police Mahila Mittar (PPMM) were fully operational 24x7 to address the issues being faced by the women.

“Our first and foremost endeavour remains the safety of women complainant, maintaining their privacy and ensuring their satisfaction in resolution of their complaints and issues put forth before us,” she said.

The JCP revealed that all three exclusive places – CAW cell, women police station and PPMM – give patient hearing to women complainants and ensure the best possible resolution to their problems at the earliest.

“In case of family issues, we try to convince both parties involved to reach mutual agreement while criminal complaints are dealt with sternly with an earnest effort to catch the criminals and deliver justice to the complainants,” Saumya divulged.

Detailing the data of complaints, cases and arrests, she said 5,014 complaints were received in the CAW cell of which 4,089 were disposed of during the first eight months of this year as compared to 5,351

complaints and 3,476 disposals in the entire previous year 2021.

At the women police station, 250 complaints were received of which 185 were disposed of till August 31 this year as compared to 141 complaints and total disposals in 2021.

At PPMM, which was launched this year, 236 complaints were received of which 112 were disposed of in 2022.

When it comes to cases registered and arrests made, 119 FIRs were lodged at the women police station this year so far as compared to 95 cases lodged last year, while 72 arrests were made during the first eight months of 2022 as compared to 60 persons arrested last year.