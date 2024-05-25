Special drive: Mid-day meal samples collected

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

On the directions of the Food Commissioner, Abhinav Trikha, a special drive was initiated in the district to check the quality of mid-day meals. The drive started on May 14 and ended today.

Under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, mid-day meals served to the students were checked by teams formed under the guidance of District Health Officer Dr Ripudaman Kaur. As many as twenty samples were collected.

“Teachers and mid-day meal workers were made aware of the best practices when it comes to preparing meals for kids. They were also asked to ensure proper hygiene and that the students are served nutritious food,” said Dr Ripudaman.

