Special festival train to run between Fazilka-Delhi

Ludhiana, October 18-
Northern Railways have decided to run a festival special train between Delhi and Fazilka to clear the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festival season. The 04623/24 train will make one trip in each direction.
The train 04624 will depart from Fazilka on Oct 27, 2023 (Friday) at 10.00 PM and reach Delhi Jn at 8.05 AM the next day. On the return trip, the train 04623 will leave from Delhi Jn on Oct 31, 2023 (Tuesday) at 9.00 AM and reach Fazilka at 8.25 PM the same day.
Having sleeper class and general coaches, the train will have stoppages at Ladhuka, Jalalabad, Guru Harsahai, Firozepur Cantt, Talwandi, Moga, Jagraon, Mullanpur, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt,
Karnal, Panipat, Samalkha and Bhorwal Majri railway stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospital Strike: Joe Biden gives clean chit to Israel; Arab leaders refuse to meet him
Pledges $100 mn aid for Gaza | Pushes for 2-state solution
Four convicted of killing scribe Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008
Was shot dead during robbery bid in Delhi