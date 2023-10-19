Special festival train to run between Fazilka-Delhi

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 18-

Northern Railways have decided to run a festival special train between Delhi and Fazilka to clear the extra rush of passengers during the ongoing festival season. The 04623/24 train will make one trip in each direction.

The train 04624 will depart from Fazilka on Oct 27, 2023 (Friday) at 10.00 PM and reach Delhi Jn at 8.05 AM the next day. On the return trip, the train 04623 will leave from Delhi Jn on Oct 31, 2023 (Tuesday) at 9.00 AM and reach Fazilka at 8.25 PM the same day.

Having sleeper class and general coaches, the train will have stoppages at Ladhuka, Jalalabad, Guru Harsahai, Firozepur Cantt, Talwandi, Moga, Jagraon, Mullanpur, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt,

Karnal, Panipat, Samalkha and Bhorwal Majri railway stations.

