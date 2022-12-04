Special kids take part in fun games

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

The District Special Olympics Association observed the World Disability Day with all NGOs and schools working for persons with disabilities. A small picnic was organised at Rakh Bagh along with fun games, dance and food.

Fun games brought people from different sections of society together and created awareness about accessibility and inclusion.

Students and teachers of about 13 special schools of Ludhiana participated in the activities and were given free rides, food and drinks.

Chief guest Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal speaking on the occasion said, “These children are a special part of society. They need to be given rights.”

The day was also observed at Christian Medical College and Hospital by the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

The Vardhman-CMC Rehabilitation Centre which was inaugurated recently offered comprehensive disability management for patients suffering from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders.

The event ended with an entertaining performance by students of Government School for Blind, physiotherapy college and nursing college.