Special Olympics World summer Games-2023: State athletes, coach given warm welcome on return

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

The District Special Olympics Association (DSOA) today organised a welcome ceremony for athletes, a unified partner and a coach from Punjab, who successfully participated in the Special Olympics World Summer Games-2023. Upon their arrival at the Ludhiana railway station this morning, they received a heartfelt welcome and were subsequently honoured and appreciated at the ceremony.

According to Niranjan Kumar, a representative of the association, the Special Olympics World Summer Games took place in Berlin, Germany, from June 17 to 25. He said a team comprising seven athletes, a unified partner, and a coach from Punjab successfully participated in various sports such as athletics, roller skating, basketball, football, and handball. The athletes won three gold medals, one silver medal and four bronze medals.

As per the association’s report, MD Nisar of Bhagat Puran Singh (BPS) School in Amritsar won the gold medal in roller skating. Sita, also from BPS, secured a bronze medal in the same sport. Furthermore, Renu, another participant from BPS, won two bronze medals in roller skating.

In addition, Jatinder Singh from SSA, Ludhiana, won a gold medal in traditional football while Joti Kaur from SSA secured a bronze medal in unified football. Harjeet Singh from DSOA, Faridkot, also secured a gold medal in traditional football. Priya Devi of AMK, Ropar, bagged a silver medal in basketball.

The winners, along with athletics coach Anjana from JSS Asha Kiran in Hoshiarpur and Navpreet Singh, an athlete partner in handball, unified from Khalsa College in Amritsar, were honoured here today.

Kumar said, an estimated 7,000 athletes and unified partners representing around 190 countries participated in 26 sporting events at the event. He said India achieved an extraordinary feat in the Special Olympics World Games-2023 by surpassing all previous performances, clinching a total of 202 medals (76 gold, 75 silver, and 51 bronze).