Special prayer for 3 schoolchildren killed in Giaspura mishap

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 1

A special prayer session was held at Sacred Heart Convent School today for the three schoolchildren and their parents who lost their lives in the Giaspura gas leakage incident on Sunday.

The students, namely Kalpana Narayan of Class X, Abhay Narayan of Class VIII and Aryan Narayan of Class IV, were promising pupils, their class teachers said.

“Both parents and the children had attended the parent-teacher meeting on Saturday, a day before the incident. All three of them aspired to carve a niche for their family by attaining good higher education and securing good jobs.” a teacher said.

“They wished to fight the adverse financial circumstances their family faced and make their parents proud by proving their mettle,” he added.

“Aryan was a very sincere and helpful child. He had leadership qualities and did his work in advance. Kalpana was always ready to work with a smiling face. Abhay was a very obedient child. For us, the notebooks of these kids will always remain a haunting memory,” another teacher said.

School director Fr Roby Kolenchery, principal Sr Sherin Thomas and staff members conducted a special prayer service and paid homage to the departed souls. The school remained closed for the day.