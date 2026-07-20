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Home / Ludhiana / Special SIR camps assist voters across Ludhiana

Special SIR camps assist voters across Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Officials and residents at a polling booth in Ludhiana on Sunday.
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Camps were organised on Sunday at all polling booths across the district as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, said Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain, who also serves as the District Election Officer (DEO).

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During the camps, booth-level officers (BLOs) were present at their respective polling stations and assisted voters in filling enumeration forms and submitting documents. They provided all necessary support related to digitisation.

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Jain said the special camps received an enthusiastic response from the public and a large number of voters submitted their enumeration forms. At booths where digitisation work was pending, the process was expedited. At other booths, document verification and error correction continued, the DEO added.

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He said the door-to-door survey and collection of enumeration forms will continue till August 3, and appealed to all eligible voters to submit their enumeration form, along with necessary documents, at the earliest. The forms can be submitted to BLOs or at the nearest polling booths.

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