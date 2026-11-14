Special sports meet kicks off in Ludhiana with call for social inclusion

The 27th Punjab State Special Olympics commenced on Friday on a vibrant note at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar. Athletes from across the state came together to celebrate sporting spirit, determination and inclusion.

Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nadda inaugurated the three-day event. Renowned comedian and actor Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi was among the prominent personalities who attended the opening ceremony.

The event with the motto ‘Play-Win- Celebrate!’, organised the District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, will continue till November 15. Athletes with intellectual disabilities are participating in athletics, running, long jump, bocce, badminton and table tennis.

The games promise three days of sporting action, camaraderie and celebration, placing the abilities and achievements of specially abled athletes in the spotlight.

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The event provides a platform for participants to demonstrate their abilities and competitive spirit while promoting confidence, independence and social inclusion.