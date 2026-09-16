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Home / Ludhiana / Special ticket checking drive held at Ludhiana railway station

Special ticket checking drive held at Ludhiana railway station

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:11 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A special ticket checking drive conducted at the railway station in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
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The Ferozepur Division conducted a large-scale special ticket checking drive at the Ludhiana railway station to ensure convenient and hassle-free travel for passengers and to curb ticketless travel.

During the drive, a total of 517 cases of ticketless and irregular travel were detected, and fine amounting to Rs 3.86 lakh was collected as per railway rules. The ticket checking staff and RPF personnel jointly participated in the drive. During the campaign, passengers were also made aware and encouraged to travel with proper and valid tickets.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Basant Kumar appealed to passengers to always travel with a valid ticket and in the appropriate class of coach. Passengers were also advised to refrain from ticketless travel and to purchase a platform ticket before entering the station premises.

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