Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 23

The Northern Railways will run a weekly special express train between Amritsar and Gandhidham (Gujarat) from May 26 to cope with the spurt in passenger traffic during the vacation season. Until July 1, the train will make 24 trips, 12 in each direction.

The 09461 Gandhidham-Amritsar Weekly Special Express will depart from Gandhidham every Friday from May 26 to June 30

at 6.30 am and reach Amritsar at 12.35 noon the next day (Saturday).

In the return direction, the 09462 Amritsar-Gandhidham Weekly Summer Special Express will leave Amritsar every Saturday from May 27 to July 1 at 2.30 pm and arrive at Gandhidham at 6.30 pm the next day (Sunday).

The train will have commercial halts at Beas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Hissar, Sadulpur, Churu, Ratangarh, Sujangarh, Ladnun, Didwana, Choti Khatu, Degana, Merta Road, Gotan, Jodhpur, Luni, Samdari, Makalsar, Jalor, Modran, Marwar Bhinmal, Raniwara, Bhildi, Mehsana, Viramgam, Dhrangdhara and Samkhiali. It will have a 10-minute stoppage at the Ludhiana railway station.