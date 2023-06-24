 Special train to Chhapra chugs off today : The Tribune India

Special train to Chhapra chugs off today

Special train to Chhapra chugs off today

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 23

In the wake of spurt in passenger traffic due to vacations in educational institutions, the Northern Railway authorities have announced to run an unreserved summer special train from Amritsar to Chhapra in Bihar on June 24.

Trains to run via alternate route

13151 Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express (June 23 to 27)

13307 Dhanbad-Firozpur Ganga Sutlej Express (June 23 to June 27)

13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express (June 25 to June 27)

18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express (June 26)

The train would make a single trip in each direction, making a total of two trips. While the summer special train would depart from Amritsar on June 24, it would commence its journey from Chhapra on June 23.

The special unreserved train 05005/06 Chhapra-Amritsar-Chhapra will depart from Chhapra on June 23 at 10.30am and arrive in Amritsar at 9.30 am the next day. The train would leave Amritsar on June 24 at 12.45pm and reach Chhapra at 1.00pm the next day.

The summer special train — with all general class (unreserved) coaches — will halt at Siwan, Bhatni, Devria, Gorakhpur, Khalilabad, Basti, Gonda, Burhwal, Sitapur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar-Jagadhari, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar City and Beas.

Meanwhile, an official announcement by the Northern Railway here said that at least four trains on Amritsar-Kolkata section would be either diverted or regulated en route due to non- interlocking work at Rasauli and Safdarganj stations in Lucknow division.

Duration of more summer special trains extended

The Northern Railways has announced further extension of summer special trains for the convenience of passengers and clear extra rush of passengers in the wake of Amarnath Yatra.

New Delhi-SVDK (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi summer special trains (04071/72), running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, would now operate till July 30 making 12 additional trips in both directions.

New Delhi-SVDK-New Delhi summer special trains (04671/72), running on every Sunday and Monday, would now run till July 31 making 8 additional trips in both directions.

Jammu Tawi-Udaipur summer special train (04655/56), running on every Thursday and Friday, would now operate till July 28 making eight additional trips in both directions.

New Delhi-Udhampur-New Delhi summer special trains (04075/76), running on Thursday and Friday, would now operate till July 28 making eight additional trips in both directions.

New Delhi-SVDK (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi summer special trains (04081/82), running on Saturday and Sunday, would now operate till July 30 making 10 additional trips in both directions.

New Delhi-SVDK (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra- New Delhi summer special trains (04071/72), running on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, would now operate till July 30 making 12 additional trips in both directions.

Summer special train for Vaishno Devi shrine

The Railways have announced to operate yet another summer special train between Lohata (Varanasi) and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on June 23. The train will make two trips in all – one trip in each direction.

The train (04249) will depart from Lohata on June 23 at 4.15 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 7.30 pm the next day. In return direction, the train (04250) will leave SVD Katra on June 24 at 11.20 pm to reach Lohata at 12.45 am (midnight) on June 26.

Having AC, sleeper and general coaches, the train will halt at Udhampur, Jammu Tawi, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Jagadhari, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh.

