Special vaccination camps organised at 339 schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

Mega vaccination camps were held at 339 schools in the district. During these camps, children between 12 and 14 years, 15 and 17 years and above 18 categories were vaccinated.

Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Singh said today 12,186 people — 9,342 children and 2,844 others — were vaccinated.

Regarding the vaccination of those aged above 12 years, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik today urged the school principals, teachers and parents to encourage their children to get themselves vaccinated so that Covid-19 could be weeded out.

“Parents should encourage their children for getting themselves vaccinated as vaccination helps in fighting Covid, even if one gets infected. In larger interest of the society and to ensure that our children stay safe, parents should get their children vaccinated at the earliest,” said Malik.

She said that to cover maximum children above 12 years of age, special vaccination camps are being organised in schools. She said besides this, children can visit any other camp too if they want to get vaccinated.

Jagraon ADC-cum-Nodal Officer for Vaccination Dr Nayan Jassal said people, who are yet to receive their second dose of vaccination, should also come forward and get themselves fully vaccinated. She said a large number of residents are yet to receive their second jab of Covid-19 vaccination, because sadly, such people believe that the Covid-19 has become thing of the past, which is not true.