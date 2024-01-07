Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

The contractor concerned has started the process to remove waste from the site identified for the construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant project at Dhandari in Ludhiana, an official of the MC said.

After levelling the site, the main civil work will be carried out there.

Earlier, a huge amount of waste was found beneath the site identified for the project.

MC Executive Engineer Balwinder Singh said the contractor had started removing waste from the project site.

He said the contractor had been strictly instructed to speed up the process so that the civil work must be done timely for the project.

The construction and demolition (C&D) waste management plant project of the MC has been delayed for an extended period. Following the completion of the civil work, the machinery will be installed at the site.

Construction waste is currently being indiscriminately dumped at various locations, including along the Buddha Nullah and LIT’s land near Model Town Extension, in the city due to the absence of a proper waste management system.