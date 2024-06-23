Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Ludhiana, June 22
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney has directed revenue officers of the district to expedite recoveries from defaulters and ensure the achievement of fixed targets.
Presiding over a meeting to review the revenue matters here at Bachat Bhawan, on Saturday, she said the officers must give top most priority to the collection of these recoveries for enhancing the revenue of the state government.
She also asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to personally monitor cases pertaining to recoveries so that the process can be accelerated. She said this process must be completed at the earliest without any further delay.
Sawhney said that any wilful defaulters must not be spared and stern action must be taken against them. She added wilful defaulters should not be allowed to take the Law for granted and every effort must be made to recover the arrears from them at the earliest.
She also reviewed the status of mutation pendency, and other matters concerning the department.
The DC directed all revenue officers to ensure there is no pendency of work in their offices.
ADCs Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, Rupinder Pal Singh and Charandeep Singh, and SDMs Vikas Hira, Deepak Bhatia, Rajneesh Sharma and Charanjit Singh were among those in attendance.
