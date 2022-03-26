Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Ludhiana, March 25
Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on Friday visited the areas along the Buddha Nullah. He asked the Municipal Corporation officials to ensure that all embankments of the Buddha Nullah are strengthened and beautified.
He also directed officials to speed up cleaning of the Buddha Nullah for transforming it into Buddha Dariya so that it benefits the area residents. Accompanied by senior MC officials, Gogi today visited the Gopal Nagar area and issued necessary instructions to the staff.
While speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Gogi said around 8-km stretch of the Buddha Nullah passes through his constituency. He said people of the constituency had reposed their faith in him and he had assured them to work wholeheartedly for their welfare. He said to ensure solid waste does not falls into the nullah, static compactors were being installed along the nullah. “For safety purposes, iron mesh is being installed along the nullah,” he added. He directed the MC officials to ensure that all bridges on the Buddha Nullah were strengthened and iron mesh was installed on their boundary.
