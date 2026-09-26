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Home / Ludhiana / Speeding car crashes into cyclist, vehicles; six hurt in Ludhiana

Speeding car crashes into cyclist, vehicles; six hurt in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Three of the injured suffered serious injuries in the mishap. Photo for representation
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Six persons were injured after a Tata Tiago EV allegedly travelling at a high speed hit a cyclist, a motorcycle, a scooter and an e-rickshaw on Bahadurke Road in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. CCTV cameras captured the incident.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcyclist was flung into the air before falling on the road. The e-rickshaw overturned after being hit by the car.

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Three of the injured, Nirmal Singh, Rajendra Kumar and Jatinderpal Singh, suffered serious injuries. Nirmal and Rajendra were admitted to a hospital while the others were discharged after receiving first-aid. As per the police, Jatinderpal, who was driving the e-rickshaw, suffered a fracture in his leg and a head injury. Two persons travelling in the e-rickshaw also got minor injuries.

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Jatinderpal told the police that the car moving at a high speed hit the vehicles one after another. After the car stopped, people at the scene caught the occupant, who was allegedly unable to walk properly.

Salem Tabri SHO SI Jasvir Singh said: “An FIR will be registered after recording the statements of the injured and verifying the facts.”

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