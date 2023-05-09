Speeding car kills 25-yr-old man, driver arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

A 25-year-old man, Harmandeep Singh, lost his life in a road accident. According to Kewal Singh, the victim’s uncle from Bassian Bet, Harmandeep was on his way home when a speeding car hit the motorcycle he was riding near the Janpath Colony on Sunday.

The victim died on the spot. The police have identified the driver as Arjan Aulakh from Garden Enclave, Ludhiana, and have registered a case against him. The suspect has been arrested by the police.