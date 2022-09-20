Speeding car kills man

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: An unidentified person, aged between 50-55 years, was run over by a speeding car bearing a Jammu & Kashmir registration number near the Oswal Mill on GT Road, here. The man was rushed to the Civil Hospital in an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries. On the report lodged by an eyewitness, Umesh, who is a resident of Adarsh Nagar, the police registered a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC on Sunday. OC

Two booked for fraud

Ludhiana: The police on Sunday booked two persons, Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Ghungrali Rajputan, and Vikas Kohli, a resident of Jamalpur, under Section 407 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of goods on the complaint of Anoop Bhatia, a resident of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar. The complainant said his driver Ramandeep had loaded 130 tins of refined oil, worth Rs 2.7 lakh, in a pick-up van (PB 10HP 6826), which were supposed to be delivered at a shop in Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib. He failed to deliver the goods and instead sold these in the market along with the other suspect, Vikas Kohli, who works as a supervisor at a transport company. OC

One held with illicit liquor

Ludhiana: The police have nabbed a suspect, identified as Parminder Singh, a resident of Gujjar Colony, from near the dairy complex on Tajpur Road on Sunday and seized 108 bottles of Punjab Dollar countrymade liquor from his possession. He has been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. OC

4 mobile phones seized from jail

Ludhiana: The police have booked Hardeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Surinder Singh and Baldev Singh in the Central Jail, here, on Sunday after the recovery of four mobile phones. One mobile phone was seized from the four suspects named in the FIR and three more were found abandoned in one of the barracks. A case under Section 52(1) of the Prisons Act has been registered in this regard. In a separate incident, three undertrials, identified as Robin, Konish Kumar and Darpan Singla, were booked under Sections 323 and 34 of the IPC and 52 of the Prisons Act for an alleged brawl in BKU Ward No 1 on Saturday.

