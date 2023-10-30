Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

A person died on the spot while two others suffered serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into them near the Sherpur chowk here last night.

According to eyewitnesses, the car, which was on the wrong side, was being driven at a high speed. As a result, the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed it into a rickshaw, a motorcyclist and a cyclist. The rickshaw driver died on the spot.

The cyclist and the biker, who suffered injuries, were taken to the Civil Hospital here. They were referred to a private hospital owing to their critical condition.

The injured persons have been identified as Rambachan (30), a resident of Street No. 7, Pratap Nagar, and Premchand. The deceased has been identified as Dilip Shah, a resident of Chhoti Haibowal.

After getting information, Rambachan’s family members reached the hospital.

The Division No. 6 police reached the spot and seized the car. They initiated further investigations into the matter. According to police officials, the car driver also suffered injuries. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The car was badly damaged after the accident.

Balwinder Kaur, SHO of Police Division 6, said the condition of the injured persons was stated to be critical. The police took the body into their possession and shifted it to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

