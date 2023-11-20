Speeding car kills two

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

A speeding Swift car driver ran over four women MNREGA workers on the road from Rada Sahib to Malaud near the government school in Lahal village, Khanna, yesterday evening. In the tragic accident, two women died on the spot while two suffered serious injuries.

The deceased women have been identified as Jasveer Kaur (60), a resident of Lahal village and Buddha Kaur (68), a resident of Lahal village. Two women in critical condition in the accident had been taken to a nearby hospital where after receiving first aid they were referred to other hospital. Eye witnesses told that the car was being driven at high speed and failed to notice the women workers working on the highway. The driver dragged the women for a long distance due to which both of them died on the spot. After the accident, people caught the car driver on the spot.