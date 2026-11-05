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Home / Ludhiana / Speeding car rams into motorcycle, kills vegetable seller in Ludhiana

Speeding car rams into motorcycle, kills vegetable seller in Ludhiana

Car drags victim for a considerable distance before running him over; two others injured in incident captured on CCTV

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:33 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab shows a speeding car ramming into a motorcycle in Ludhiana.
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A vegetable seller was killed after a speeding car rammed into his motorcycle from behind at Issa Nagri Chowk in Ludhiana on Thursday morning.

Two other persons were also injured after being hit by the car.

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The car struck five people, including the vegetable seller, and dragged him for a considerable distance before crushing him and driving away.

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The deceased was identified as Jagtar Singh Gosha, a resident of Sasrali Colony.

The impact of the collision threw him onto the road, following which the car ran over him. He died on the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

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According to information, Gosha used to bring vegetables from villages on the outskirts of the city and sell them in different localities of Ludhiana. He was on his way to sell vegetables in Kidwai Nagar, Islam Ganj and Issa Nagri when the accident occurred.

A local resident informed the police about the incident, following which a team from Police Division 2 reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The police have initiated an investigation to identify the car involved in the accident.

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