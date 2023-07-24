Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 23

A speeding Hyundai Venue car rammed into a power transformer opposite Gate No. 4 of Punjab Agricultural University here early this morning.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday when Harsh Kumar, a resident of Golf Link, Hambran Road, was returning to his home. When he reached near the PAU gate, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the transformer.

The car was being driven at a high speed due to which the transformer fell on it after the vehicle rammed into it.

The driverof the car suffered injuries in the accident and was shifted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be our of danger. The police initiated an investigation in the matter.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU