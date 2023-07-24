Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Ludhiana, July 23
A speeding Hyundai Venue car rammed into a power transformer opposite Gate No. 4 of Punjab Agricultural University here early this morning.
The incident occurred around 3 am on Sunday when Harsh Kumar, a resident of Golf Link, Hambran Road, was returning to his home. When he reached near the PAU gate, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the transformer.
The car was being driven at a high speed due to which the transformer fell on it after the vehicle rammed into it.
The driverof the car suffered injuries in the accident and was shifted to a local hospital where his condition was stated to be our of danger. The police initiated an investigation in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...