Speeding MUV hits couple on bike, man falls into canal, dies

A speeding Toyota Innova vehicle struck a couple riding a bike. The impact was so severe that the man was thrown into the nearby Sidhwan Canal, drowning on the spot. His wife fell onto the road and was seriously injured.

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The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Harvinder Singh, a resident of Birmi village in Ludhiana. He worked as a labourer and cleaner to support his family. The deceased is survived by his wife Kulwinder Kaur and two sons.

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In her statement to the police, Kulwinder Kaur said on the evening of July 28, she and her husband were returning to their native Birmi village on a motorcycle after finishing their work. When they reached near the canal on the main road, a Toyota Innova vehicle coming from the rear at a high speed hit their motorcycle.

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She said she fell on the roadside after the collision while her husband fell into the canal. He drowned due to the strong current in the water. After receiving information, local residents and the police pulled him out. But by then he had already died.

Harvinder was the sole breadwinner of the family.

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ASI Ram Kishan said based on the statement of the complainant, a case was registered and raids were on to trace the MUV driver. He would be arrested soon.