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Home / Ludhiana / Speeding SUV hits car, kills bike rider

Speeding SUV hits car, kills bike rider

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:54 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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On the statement of the victim’s father, the Sadar police have registered a case against the SUV driver. Representational photo
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A youth died after being hit by a speeding Fortuner near the Ishar Nagar bridge in Ludhiana. The errant driver first rammed into a Maruti Swift car going ahead and then, without stopping, hit and ran over a bike rider on Sunday.

The youth, who was seriously injured in the accident, later died at a hospital. The deceased has been identified as Varinder Singh, alias Gogi. On the statement of the victim’s father, the Sadar police on Sunday registered a case against the SUV driver.

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In his complaint, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, said he works with the private sector. He, along with his son Varinder Singh had gone on a motorcycle to the house of his son-in-law Kritpal Singh. From there, they proceeded to the house of his daughter in Ishar Nagar. After spending some time at the sister’s house, when they started returning, Varinder was riding his bike alone ahead while he was following him on his son-in-law’s motorcycle.

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As they reached near the Ishar Nagar bridge, a Fortuner came from the rear at a high speed.

CCTV footage showed that the the SUV first hit another Maruti Swift car and then, without blowing horn, slammed into the bike of Varinder, who was riding ahead. The impact was so severe that he sustained serious injuries on his head and other parts of the body.

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His family members and passers-by took him in a critical condition to SPS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The Fortuner driver was identified as Baljit Singh, alias Ballu, a resident of Amaltas Enclave, Ludhiana.

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