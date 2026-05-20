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Home / Ludhiana / Speeding Thar crushes tabla player to death in Ludhiana

Speeding Thar crushes tabla player to death in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:06 PM May 20, 2026 IST
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A speeding Mahindra Thar crushed a bike-borne tabla player to death on the Hambran Road in Ludhiana.

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The deceased has been identified as Jaspreet Singh (36), a resident of Manjit Singh Nagar. He was a tabla player associated with a ragi jatha at Sarabha Nagar Gurdwara Sahib and was on his way to perform kirtan service at the gurdwara in Hambran village.

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Investigating Officer ASI Balwinder Singh of Ladhowal police said the incident occurred around 2 pm on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, the speeding Thar hit the motorcycle from behind with great force. Jaspreet Singh fell on the road and the vehicle’s tyre ran over his face.

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The driver fled the scene. The police have shifted the body to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem. Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify and trace the accused driver.

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