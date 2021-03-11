Speeding truck crushes college student to death

Ludhiana, May 31
A BCom student was crushed to death in Khanna on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Robinpreet Singh of Majri Rasulra village, near Khanna. He was a student of AS College, Khanna.
The incident occurred this morning when the youth was going to college.
As per victim’s friend Swastik Kalia, Robinpreet was riding a motorcycle ahead of him. A car hit the deceased’s motorcycle from the front side and he fell on the road, following which a speeding truck crushed him.
He said Robinpreet died on the spot. The truck driver and the person who was driving the car fled the spot after the mishap. He informed the police about the accident.
Khanna SHO SI Bhinder Singh said the incident occured due to the negligence of the car driver who first hit the victim’s motorcycle. CCTV cameras were being checked to identify the car and it’s driver. As of now, a case of causing death by negligence was registered against the unidentified car driver.
