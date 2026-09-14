DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Speeding truck injures five near old vegetable market in Ludhiana

Speeding truck injures five near old vegetable market in Ludhiana

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

A speeding truck struck several people, including an e-rickshaw, near the old vegetable market in Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, leaving five people injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the truck driver allegedly attempted to flee the spot but was caught by onlookers and handed over to the police.

Advertisement

The injured have been identified as Pappu Singh, Neha, Ramesh Lal, Jasvir Kaur and others.

Advertisement

Sandeep Singh, brother of nurse Jasveer Kaur, said his sister was on her way to work at DMC Hospital in the morning when the speeding truck hit her. She sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Suraj, son of injured Pappu Singh, said his father was on his way to a hospital to check on his daughter when the truck hit him from behind. Pappu Singh suffered serious injuries to his legs and other parts of his body.

Advertisement

E-rickshaw driver Ramesh Lal said he had stopped near the old vegetable market to drop off a passenger when the speeding truck rammed into his vehicle. The impact left the passengers in the e-rickshaw injured.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts