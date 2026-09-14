Speeding truck injures five near old vegetable market in Ludhiana

A speeding truck struck several people, including an e-rickshaw, near the old vegetable market in Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, leaving five people injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, the truck driver allegedly attempted to flee the spot but was caught by onlookers and handed over to the police.

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The injured have been identified as Pappu Singh, Neha, Ramesh Lal, Jasvir Kaur and others.

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Sandeep Singh, brother of nurse Jasveer Kaur, said his sister was on her way to work at DMC Hospital in the morning when the speeding truck hit her. She sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Suraj, son of injured Pappu Singh, said his father was on his way to a hospital to check on his daughter when the truck hit him from behind. Pappu Singh suffered serious injuries to his legs and other parts of his body.

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E-rickshaw driver Ramesh Lal said he had stopped near the old vegetable market to drop off a passenger when the speeding truck rammed into his vehicle. The impact left the passengers in the e-rickshaw injured.