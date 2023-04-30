Speeding truck runs over 14-year-old girl

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 29

A Class IX student of Government High School, Pawa Khagat, 3 km from Sahnewal, was crushed by a speeding truck when she was going to her school on a bicycle from the Gobindgarh side early this morning.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on the spot and a case under Sections 304-A, 427 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against him. The body was handed over to her kin after a post-mortem examination.

The deceased has been identified as Sweety Kumari (14). When the girl was going to her school on the bicycle, the driver of the truck (bearing registration no. PB 05 Y 9306), who was coming at a high speed from the opposite direction, crushed the girl under the tyres of the vehicle at Jugiana village.

Sahnewal Station House Officer (SHO) Inderjit Singh Boparai said the driver of the truck, Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Bangi Deepa Singh in Bathinda district, was taken into police custody and a case had been registered against him. The body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination.