Speeding vehicle kills 11-year-old girl in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 9
In a tragic road mishap, an 11-year-old girl lost her life after a speeding vehicle ran over her at the Janta Nagar intersection, here. The victim has been identified as Jyoti Kaur from Janta Nagar here.
Hardeep Singh, father of the victim, said he and his daughter, Jyoti, had gone to Gill Chowk on his cycle to purchase some items on Saturday evening. As they reached the intersection at Janta Nagar, a speeding vehicle hit their bicycle. It ran over her head due to which she died on the spot.
On Sunday, the police registered a case under the IPC against the unidentified driver of the vehicle, whose registration number has been identified.
