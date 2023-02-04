Speeding vehicle kills youngster

Ludhiana, February 3
A rashly and speeding Toyota Innova vehicle rammed into two motorcycle-borne youths. One of them died on the spot due to serious injuries. The other youth also suffered critical injuries.
The driver of the MPV, identified as Tarwinder Singh, a resident of the Pakhowal road area, also suffered minor injuries in the accident.
The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh of Lohara. He had recently came from Mauritius and at present, he was working at some factory in the Focal Point area.
Complainant Ram Simran told the police that yesterday he, along with his friend Jagjit, was going to a market in the Focal Point area on a motorcycle and when they reached Bindra Complex, the suspect rammed his vehicle into their motorcycle from the rear.
After collision, the vehicle dragged the motorcycle for about 200 m following which the MPV rammed into another truck, the complainant said, adding that passers-by rushed both of them to a hospital where doctors declared his friend brought dead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...