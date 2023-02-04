Speeding vehicle kills youngster

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

A rashly and speeding Toyota Innova vehicle rammed into two motorcycle-borne youths. One of them died on the spot due to serious injuries. The other youth also suffered critical injuries.

The driver of the MPV, identified as Tarwinder Singh, a resident of the Pakhowal road area, also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Jagjit Singh of Lohara. He had recently came from Mauritius and at present, he was working at some factory in the Focal Point area.

Complainant Ram Simran told the police that yesterday he, along with his friend Jagjit, was going to a market in the Focal Point area on a motorcycle and when they reached Bindra Complex, the suspect rammed his vehicle into their motorcycle from the rear.

After collision, the vehicle dragged the motorcycle for about 200 m following which the MPV rammed into another truck, the complainant said, adding that passers-by rushed both of them to a hospital where doctors declared his friend brought dead.