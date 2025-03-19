Speeding vehicle uproots pole, causes power outage in area

A speeding and rashly driven car rammed into an electricity pole at Udham Singh Nagar here early this morning. The pole got uprooted, which led to a power outage in the area.

After the incident, residents informed the PSPCL about the matter. Later, PSCPL employees reached the place and removed the damaged pole and installed a new one. After installing the new pole, electricity supply was restored in the area.

People present at the spot said the car driver suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

Meanwhile, the residents alleged that rash driving was a common practice in the area and the police should conduct patrolling to implement traffic rules and prevent such incidents in future.