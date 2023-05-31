 Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal : The Tribune India

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, May 30

A 13-year-old girl was killed while her friend injured in a road mishap here early this morning. The incident occurred when a speedy container truck took a sudden turn at Sahnewal Chowk towards the Kohara side and hit the children early this morning.

The mother of the deceased also accompanied the two children, who were going to school on foot when the mishap occurred. The container driver has been taken into custody by the police and a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A was registered against him.

As per information, Lakshmi (13), the only sister of two brothers and resident of Garcha Colony, Nandpur, was going with her mother and friend Suhani, a resident of Basant Da Vehra, Nandpur, to school when a driver of a container truck (bearing registration number PB 11 AS 9122) hit Lakshmi and her friend while taking a sudden turn from the Ludhiana side towards Kohara early this morning. Both were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sahnewal, from where they were referred to the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana. While Lakshmi breathed her last at the Ludhiana hospital, Suhani suffered a fracture in one of her legs.

A case has been registered against the driver of the container truck at the Sahnewal police station on the statement of the mother of the deceased. The container driver has been identified as Kehar Singh of Samana in Patiala. He was nabbed by the police and the vehicle was impounded.

