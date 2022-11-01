Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 31

In a sudden spike, farm fires have registered a whopping 200 per cent jump in Ludhiana district during the past one week, the official data has confirmed.

From 257 on October 25, the cases of stubble burning reached 754 on October 31, which was an increase of 193.39 per cent, the figures compiled by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Ludhiana, have revealed.

SITUATION BETTER THAN BEFORE Machinery has been fanned out to the fields to check farm fires. Even as more farmers are coming forward to shun the age-old menace, those indulging in stubble burning are also being dealt with as per law. Our sustained campaign has so far helped us to keep the situation much better than previous years. SURABHI MALIK, DEPUTY COMMISSIONER

The significant rise in crop residue burning incidents, despite the sustained campaign launched against the menace by the district administration, has adversely affected the air quality, turning Ludhiana the fifth most polluted city in Punjab on Monday with an air quality index (AQI) of 168, which is considered “unhealthy”.

A thick cover of smog envelops the city in the wake of the sudden rise in farm fires.

The dip in the air quality led to a thick cover of smog that enveloped the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, forcing residents to gasp for clean air and causing trouble, especially for children, the aged and those suffering from respiratory ailments.

The official data, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that the cases of stubble burning were on a constant rise for the past one week with the daily count going up from just 19 on October 25 to this season’s highest of 105 on October 29 and 100 on October 30, which was more than a five-fold jump. The daily farm fires reported in the district came meagrely down to 96 on October 31, which was still a rise of over 405 per cent compared to October 25.

The past week’s trend of daily farm fires indicated that the incidents went up from 19 on October 25 to 43 on October 26, 64 on October 27, 89 on October 28, 105 on October 29, 100 on October 30, and 96 on October 31.

With this, the cumulative total of stubble burning cases recorded this paddy harvesting season since September 15 have increased from 257 on October 25 to 300 on October 26, 364 on October 27, 453 on October 28, 558 on October 29, 658 on October 30, and 754 on October 31.

However, the figure for this year’s kharif season still remains lower than previous two years. Ludhiana district had reported a cumulative total of 826 incidents of crop residue burning till October 31 in 2021, while the figure was 1,316 in 2020.

On the air quality front, Ludhiana’s pollution level, recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), has gone up from AQI 156 on October 28 to AQI 174 on October 29, and touched AQI 180 on October 30 before coming down to AQI 168, with PM2.5 concentration of 89.4µg/m³, on October 31, which is 17.9 times more than the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value, making Ludhiana the fifth most polluted city in the state.

However, this is still better than AQI 195 recorded here on October 25, AQI 184 on October 26 and AQI 175 on October 27.