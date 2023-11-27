Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, November 26

The number of people contracting human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) due to use of infected needles and syringes has seen a spike in the district. It has witnessed nearly 25 per cent overall increase in the number of intravenous drug users (IDU) in the past three years.

The data compiled by the District’s Anti-Retroviral Therapy Centre (ARTC) at the Civil Hospital here revealed that of the total new registrations at the ARTC, the number of IDUs range between 50-70 per cent.

In the financial year 2020-2021, new registrations at the ARTC were 926 and of these, 488 were IDUs (52.6 per cent). In 2021-2022, new registrations were 1,320 and 807 (61.1%) were IDUs from these. In 2022-23, the total new registrations were 1,937 and 1,333 (68.8%) were IDUs of the total registrations. The current financial year, 2022-October 2023, saw 1,443 new registrations and of these 1,097 (76%) are IDUs.

Cases of HIV spreading through sharing of needles and syringes have shown a rapid increase than other ways of its transmission.

Senior Medical Officer of the ARTC, Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, Dr Harinder Sood, said the data indicates that drug addicts were possibly sharing needles to inject themselves. Viral load of the patients was checked every six months to one year at the ART Centre, depending upon the condition of the patient.

Dr Shabnam from the ARTC said majority of the newly registered patients were IDUs. The suspected patients were first tested at Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) and if they test HIV positive, they are registered at the ARTC where they were given life-long medication.

In Ludhiana district, there is one ART Centre located at the Civil Hospital and other two are at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and Christian Medical College and Hospital. The main ART Centre daily receives 350 to 400 patients.

Dr Inderjit Singh, who runs an NGO for HIV patients, said the number of IDUs was on the rise for the past years which directly point towards the fact that injectable drugs were easily available to addicts that was the reason why the number of IDUs had been increasing.

