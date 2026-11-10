Spike in pollution, noise levels leave animals traumatised

Beyond the festive glow and celebrations, Diwali leaves behind a troubling legacy for the environment and its silent, non-human inhabitants.

Explosive firecrackers, toxic smog and deafening noise levels inflict severe harm not only on people but also on animals, birds and plant life.

According to Dr SS Randhawa, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), the university hospital witnesses a sharp surge in distress cases during and immediately after the festival.

“Three major categories of cases are commonly reported in dogs during Diwali, namely severe respiratory ailments caused by particulate pollution, burn injuries from close-range firecrackers and acute anxiety,” said Dr Randhawa.

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He explained that dogs are particularly vulnerable due of their exceptionally sensitive hearing and highly developed sense of smell.

Sudden high-decibel explosions disrupt the neurological rhythms of dogs, birds and other stray animals, often triggering panic and disorientation.

Pet owners recounted harrowing experiences from the festival night.

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“My dog was terrified throughout the night, trembling at every loud explosion,” said Navneet, a resident of Sarabha Nagar.

Another owner shared, “My dog was so frightened that he wedged himself into the smallest corner of the house and refused to move or eat until the next morning.”

The impact extends beyond companion animals to livestock. A local dairy owner said, “My buffalo was badly startled by the sudden explosions and remained restless for hours, affecting its feeding pattern and milk production.”

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Environmental experts cautioned that the damage is not limited to animals.

“Heavy metal residues and sulphur dioxide emissions from firecrackers settle on leaves, clog plant stomata and hinder photosynthesis,” said an environmental scientist.

“The sudden spike in airborne toxins can cause leaf necrosis and suppress urban plant growth long after the festivities have ended,” he added.

As air quality deteriorates in the aftermath of Diwali, veterinarians and ecologists are urging people to embrace cleaner, quieter celebrations to safeguard the vulnerable ecosystems that share urban spaces with them.