  • Ludhiana
Spiralling prices take fruits off common man’s table

Vendors make a killing in retail market by hiking prices

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 3

The common man is already struggling to survive because of inflation and the vendors selling fruits in the retail market at hefty prices in the absence of any checks by the agencies has only worsened the crisis for them. Because of their high prices, fruits are gradually becoming unaffordable for many.

Supriya, a homemaker, said that due to anaemia, her doctor advised her to have one pomegranate daily, which is sold in Ghumar Mandi or Civil Lines for no less than Rs 220-230 per kg. “I was taken aback when one of our relatives got it from the main wholesale market for Rs 130 per kilogram and that too of much better quality. Such fleecing by the vendors goes unabated and there is no check by the authorities. The helpless consumer has to shell out whatever the vendors demand because of their monopoly,” rued Supriya.

Not only pomegranate, the prices of other fruits too are up in the retail market. As Abdul Khan, a fruit vendor at Rani Jhansi Road says, “Quality is different.” When asked from where did he get the fruits, he replied, ”Main sabzi mandi only. Our customers are residents of areas near Samiti Road, Rani Jhansi Road, HIG flats etc. Most of them sit in their cars and order because we sell the best quality fruits and that is why the prices remain high,” explained the fruit vendor.

At the same time, Amarvir Singh, a leading fruit arhtiya at Sabzi Mandi said the entire stock is taken from this mandi only and fresh fruit is added on a daily basis.

As compared to these whole-sale rates, every fruit is sold in the retail market at a much higher price. For example, any mango variety sells for no less than Rs 110 per kg while Babugosha is for Rs 150 per kg, smallest size apple is for Rs 150 per kg (which would not be more than Rs 70-80 per kg in wholesale market) and pomegranates are for Rs 200 per kg.

The residents feel that there must be some check on the vendors on fleecing the common man who is already suffering because of the inflationary phase.

