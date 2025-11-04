Thousands of devotees participated in nagar kirtans and prabhat pheris that were organised by Sikh religious organisations on Monday across the region.

The events were organised under the aegis of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Parbhandak Committees, Banda Singh Bahadur Welfare Society and Kalgidhar Federation ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Strengthening the sense of communal harmony, office-bearers and activists of various Hindu and Muslim organisations welcomed the devotees and organised langars and chhabils for the participants. Some organisers added a nationalistic and patriotic tinge to the celebration by including the national flag and symbols of the armed forces.

Police personnel, supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Sukhdev Singh and SHO Gurwinder Singh Sandhu, paid homage to the Guru Granth Sahib when the processions passed through the area.

A large number of vehicles carrying devotees moved through the region. Panj Pyaras, Gatka parties and school bands accompanied the nagar kirtans. Volunteers of Sikh martial groups performed Gatka and other martial events.

Routes of the processions were chosen in a way that religious places of all sects were covered.