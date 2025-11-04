DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Spirit of devotion, unity mark nagar kirtans, prabhat pheris

Spirit of devotion, unity mark nagar kirtans, prabhat pheris

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:53 AM Nov 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sikh devotees perform martial arts during a religious procession in Ahmedgarh on Monday.
Advertisement

Thousands of devotees participated in nagar kirtans and prabhat pheris that were organised by Sikh religious organisations on Monday across the region.

Advertisement

The events were organised under the aegis of Gurdwara Singh Sabha Parbhandak Committees, Banda Singh Bahadur Welfare Society and Kalgidhar Federation ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Advertisement

Strengthening the sense of communal harmony, office-bearers and activists of various Hindu and Muslim organisations welcomed the devotees and organised langars and chhabils for the participants. Some organisers added a nationalistic and patriotic tinge to the celebration by including the national flag and symbols of the armed forces.

Advertisement

Police personnel, supervised by Ahmedgarh DSP Sukhdev Singh and SHO Gurwinder Singh Sandhu, paid homage to the Guru Granth Sahib when the processions passed through the area.

A large number of vehicles carrying devotees moved through the region. Panj Pyaras, Gatka parties and school bands accompanied the nagar kirtans. Volunteers of Sikh martial groups performed Gatka and other martial events.

Advertisement

Routes of the processions were chosen in a way that religious places of all sects were covered.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts