Spl drive: 17 more held for drinking in public places

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

Continuing the drive against drunken driving in public places, the Ludhiana police yesterday night also arrested as many as 17 persons red-handed.

They were arrested under 12 separate cases registered under the Excise Act at various police stations in the Police Commissionerate, including Jodhewal, Dugri, Sadar, Haibowal, Sarabha Nagar, Police Divisions 2, 3, 6 and 8.

The drive was launched on Monday night when 82 persons were caught red-handed while drinking in public places and 44 cases under the Excise Act was registered against them.

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the drive would continue and the police would conduct a random checking of markets and public areas where people usually consume alcohol.

He had also given a warning to chicken shop owners and roadside food vendors to not serve eatables to anyone consuming liquor in cars or openly on roads and if they would not budge, the police would also start registration of cases against shopkeepers and roadside vendors as well.

Cases registered under the Excise Act are bailable and nabbed persons are getting bail within a few hours of their arrest. However, persons facing such cases will not be able to get police clearance certificate for job, for passport or for any other purpose. — TNS