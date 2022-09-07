Special modaks catch Ludhiana residents' fancy

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 6

Ganesh Chaturthi once a festival primarily of Mumbai has now become an integral part of festivities in Punjab. Where there is Ganesha, there is ‘modak’ but with time the sweet has also undergone a modern makeover.

The sweetmeat owners are enthusiastic as festivals are being celebrated in full swing after a hiatus of two years due to Covid. They are also innovating with delicacies like modak and offering special fusion versions of these sweets.

The traditional modaks are made either with wheat or rice flour. Fried modaks are made of wheat flour, sugar and coconut with a strong flavour of cardamom. Steamed modaks are made of rice flour and stuffed with jaggery and coconut.

“Keeping in view the taste of the Punjabi people, we have khoya modaks in which khoya is used instead of coconut. In addition to this, different flavours like strawberry, chocolate, rose, pista, motichoor and kesar modaks are also available,” said Suresh, a shopkeeper at Civil Lines.

For health conscious people, there are special versions of modak like fig modak, almond modak, sugar free modak and passion fruit modak and if you are a chocolate lover then you can go for chocolate modak, ganache modak, choco fudge modak, hazelnut filled modak, truffle modak, caramel modak and vanilla modak as well.

“I like to prepare modaks for parsad at home and I make traditional rice flour modaks. Nothing beats the taste of traditional modaks but since kids love chocolate flavour so I also buy some from the market to satiate their taste buds,” said Vandana, a homemaker.

The sweetmeat sellers are busy completing the orders and Civil Lines based sweet shop has prepared a 5.25 kg modak priced at Rs 1,100.

“Over the years the demand for modaks has been increasing during the festival,” said the shopkeeper.

#Mumbai