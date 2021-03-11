Splash Pool Party held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Daad, organised a ‘Splash Pool Party’ at Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Daad. The little ones enjoyed the activity to beat the heat amid the hot season. Big splash pools were kept in the lawn. The tiny tots played with toys and splashed water at each other. The celebratory music beats at the party made the surroundings more delightful. Edibles were also distributed to them by the school. Principal Archana Srivastava motivated the students to make good use of their time during summer vacation.

School holds Chabeel

A chabeel was organised in Sant Isher Singh ji Memorial Public school, Karamsar Rara Sahib. It was dedicated to Guru Arjan Dev to pay a tribute to his martyrdom and propound message of eternal optimism and unity. Sweetened water was served to all parents, students and staff on the day of parent teacher meeting and to passersby also on the road to provide relief to them from the hot weather. Principal Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal and staff members Chamkaur singh, Nirmal Singh, Jaspreet singh, Pushpinder Singh, Avtar Singh were present along with the students of classes X,XI and XII to serve the water to people.

Trip to hardy’s world

Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School organised a one-day trip for classes III to V to Hardy’s World, Ludhiana. The students were not able to contain their excitement. The joy of doing activities along with their classmates had them in a different zone altogether. Students enjoyed a lot in the buses by singing songs, playing games and laughing their hearts out. They had irresistible fun taking swings and doing water activities. The students were accompanied by school teachers who made sure to direct the balance between students’ enthusiasm and carefulness.

World No Tobacco Day observed

World No Tobacco Day was observed at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sec 39, Urban Estate , Chandigarh Road to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco. The programme was organised by school tobacco control committee under the guidance of Principal Sr. Crispin Maria. A special morning assembly was organised where students and staff pledged not to smoke and consume any type of tobacco products. The committee initiated a campaign under the theme that tobacco poisoning our planet which WHO announced for the year 2022. During the campaign, the pupils gave lectures in the morning assembly and one special talk show counting the harmful effects of tobacco was organised which put much light on this. Students watched a special clipping under the title, ‘Tobacco is killing us and the planet’ which provided them the fact that every year 8 million people lose their lives due to the consumption of tobacco in excess.

MGM Public School

A special assembly was conducted at MGM Public School on Tuesday to make students aware about the harmful consequences of tobacco on No Tobacco Day. Posters were made by students of all classes. Students took an oath to astray from this malady competition was conducted for the students of all classes. Students of VII-X class also conducted a seminar relating to the aftermaths of consuming tobacco. Principal of school highlighted about e-addiction where the present generation is glued to mobiles and internet. She further focused that excess of everything is bad.

Anti-bullying workshop held

Sat Paul Mittal School organised a three-day anti-bullying workshop for students and teachers. Dr Palak Upadhyay, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Psychology, DMCH, Ludhiana and Dr Sarah Sobeh, Counselling Psychologist from Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, were the resource persons for the workshop. They sensitised students about various kind of bullying such as verbal, physical, social and cyber bullying. They were told about the impact of bullying on both victim and offender along with the legal implication. Dr Palak acquainted the audience with the related laws and preventive coping measures for cyber-bullying. She laid special emphasis on importance of avoidance, acceptance justification and seeking social support in case required while dealing with cyber bullying. The need to inculcate right sense of humour among children during early years of education was highlighted. Dr Palak emphasised that with the emergence of cyber bullying, the role of teacher has gained new importance in the student’s life.

WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY

The Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and the Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI) celebrated World Food Safety Day in four government schools of on Monday. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the theme “Safer food, better health” for this year’’s World Food Safety Day on June 7, 2022. The purpose of the celebration was to mobilise action to prevent, detect and manage food borne risks and improve human health. A slogan rally highlighting the importance of hygienic food practices was organised. An exhibition on “Food safety through lunch boxes/tiffins to prevent food borne diseases” was set up in the schools. The appropriate cooking and food service practices were shared with the children so that they can protect themselves from several food borne diseases during hot summer days. Dr Sandeep Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, said such events are helpful in creating good habits regarding food hygiene and thus, help them to stay healthy throughout their lives.