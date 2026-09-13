DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sporting fervour grips four Ludhiana blocks

Sporting fervour grips four Ludhiana blocks

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Athletes in action during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
Advertisement

The sporting fervour in Ludhiana gathered momentum on Saturday as competitions under the third phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got under way across four blocks — Khanna, Ludhiana-II, Raikot and the Municipal Corporation.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, legislators from city, including Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and Ashok Prashar Pappi, attended competitions and encouraged participants. Punjab Sports Welfare Board member Sonia Alag, Punjab Basketball Association secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, international cyclist Rajinder Singh and Sports Authority of India administrator Harbans Singh, along with District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal and tournament officials were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

The opening day witnessed keen competition in athletics and volleyball. In the U-17 boys’ 400m, Dhruv secured the first position, followed by Aadi and Aditya. Pushp won the U-17 boys’ 1,500m, with Saksham Anand and Sanjay Sodhi finishing second and third, respectively.

Advertisement

In the U-17 girls’ 100m, Hana emerged winner, while Yashika Jain and Anaanya Verma claimed second and third positions.

The U-17 girls’ volleyball competition saw the Guru Nanak Stadium team finish on top, with PAU Ludhiana securing the second position and Power House taking third place.

Advertisement

At Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna, Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond attended the proceedings and lauded the efforts of the Sports Department and district administration. The first-day events included U-14 girls’ kho-kho, in which Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Senior Secondary School, Manji Sahib Kotha, finished first, followed by Kular Public School, Beeja, and Centre Kho-Kho Khanna.

The athletics events at Khanna produced notable performances. In the U-17 boys’ 800m, Sukhman Singh stood first, followed by Gurvinder Singh and Jashadeep Singh. In the U-17 girls’ 100m, Gurleen Kaur won the race, with Jasmeet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur finishing second and third. Ravneet Kaur topped the 400m, while Bhavna and Vriddhi took the next two positions.

At the Chief Minister’s Khed Stadium, Giaspura, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian interacted with participants and encouraged them to pursue sporting activities.

The opening-day athletics programme saw Anuraj Singh win the U-17 boys’ 400m, ahead of Ramanpreet Singh and Jashanpreet Singh. Anuraj also topped the 800m, with Diljit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh finishing second and third.

Meanwhile, competitions were also held at the Sports Stadium, Raikot, where MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar motivated participants. The first-day U-14 girls’ kho-kho competition saw Shehbajpura take the top spot, followed by Bassian and Aitiana.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts