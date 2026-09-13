Sporting fervour grips four Ludhiana blocks

The sporting fervour in Ludhiana gathered momentum on Saturday as competitions under the third phase of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan got under way across four blocks — Khanna, Ludhiana-II, Raikot and the Municipal Corporation.

At Guru Nanak Stadium, legislators from city, including Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Madan Lal Bagga and Ashok Prashar Pappi, attended competitions and encouraged participants. Punjab Sports Welfare Board member Sonia Alag, Punjab Basketball Association secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, international cyclist Rajinder Singh and Sports Authority of India administrator Harbans Singh, along with District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal and tournament officials were also present on the occasion.

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The opening day witnessed keen competition in athletics and volleyball. In the U-17 boys’ 400m, Dhruv secured the first position, followed by Aadi and Aditya. Pushp won the U-17 boys’ 1,500m, with Saksham Anand and Sanjay Sodhi finishing second and third, respectively.

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In the U-17 girls’ 100m, Hana emerged winner, while Yashika Jain and Anaanya Verma claimed second and third positions.

The U-17 girls’ volleyball competition saw the Guru Nanak Stadium team finish on top, with PAU Ludhiana securing the second position and Power House taking third place.

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At Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna, Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond attended the proceedings and lauded the efforts of the Sports Department and district administration. The first-day events included U-14 girls’ kho-kho, in which Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Senior Secondary School, Manji Sahib Kotha, finished first, followed by Kular Public School, Beeja, and Centre Kho-Kho Khanna.

The athletics events at Khanna produced notable performances. In the U-17 boys’ 800m, Sukhman Singh stood first, followed by Gurvinder Singh and Jashadeep Singh. In the U-17 girls’ 100m, Gurleen Kaur won the race, with Jasmeet Kaur and Jasleen Kaur finishing second and third. Ravneet Kaur topped the 400m, while Bhavna and Vriddhi took the next two positions.

At the Chief Minister’s Khed Stadium, Giaspura, Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian interacted with participants and encouraged them to pursue sporting activities.

The opening-day athletics programme saw Anuraj Singh win the U-17 boys’ 400m, ahead of Ramanpreet Singh and Jashanpreet Singh. Anuraj also topped the 800m, with Diljit Singh and Jashanpreet Singh finishing second and third.

Meanwhile, competitions were also held at the Sports Stadium, Raikot, where MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar motivated participants. The first-day U-14 girls’ kho-kho competition saw Shehbajpura take the top spot, followed by Bassian and Aitiana.