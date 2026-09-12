Sporting talent shines in Phase II of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

On the third day of the phase two of block-level competitions on Friday in the ongoing Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, athletes vied for honours at Kum Kalan, Dehlon, Jagraon, Doraha and Samrala. Competitions highlighted the depth of sporting talent at the grassroots level, providing youngsters from schools and villages an important platform to compete, gain confidence and showcase their potential.

At the Government Senior Secondary School, Sahnewal Khurd, teams from Urban Estate, Jamalpur, dominated volleyball events. In the U-14 boys’ volleyball (smashing) competition, Urban Estate, Jamalpur, secured the first position, followed by Perfect Public School and Bhaini Sahib. In the U-17 category, Urban Estate, Jamalpur, finished first, Dyal Public School second and Darshan Academy School, Ludhiana, third. Urban Estate, Jamalpur, also topped the U-21 category, with Descent Public School finishing second and Mundian Kalan third.

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In the U-17 girls’ volleyball event, Urban Estate, Jamalpur, claimed the top spot, while Descent public School and Mundian Kalan finished second and third, respectively. In the U-21 category, Mundian Kalan emerged winners, while Darshan Academy School finished third.

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In athletics, Ansh Raj won the U-14 boys’ 60m event, followed by Naman Bhatia and Chirag. In the 600m, Sahil Kumar finished first, Pawandeep Singh second and Sukhpreet Singh third.

Among the U-14 girls, Anshika Rai won the 60m, with Ashra and Sakshi taking second and third places. Sakshi emerged winner in the 600m, followed by Divanshi Singh and Preeti Kumari.

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In shot put, Riya Gupta bagged the first position, while Diksha Sharma and Ramdeep Kaur secured second and third places.

At the Santokh Singh Marding Stadium, Duley village, in Dehlon block, in the boys’ U-14 60m event, Sukhmanpreet Singh finished first, Vans second and Karan Singh third. Sukhmanpreet Singh also topped the 600m, followed by Jaswinder Singh and Jaskaran Singh.

At Doraha block, competitions were held at Sant Ishar Singh Stadium, Ghaloti. Doraha SHO Jasanpreet Singh Saran visited the venue and encouraged the participants.

In U-17 boys’ circle-style kabaddi, Government Senior Secondary School, Ghudani, secured first place, Government Senior Secondary School, Rauni, finished second and Government High School, Jargari, took third position.

In U-17 boys’ volleyball (shooting), Cambridge International School, Payal, emerged winners, Oxford Senior Secondary School, Payal, secured second place, while Government High School, Jarkhari, finished third.

At the Samrala block, Government Senior Secondary School, Manki hosts competitions, wherein in the U-14 boys’ 60m athletics event, Ekamjot Singh bagged the first position, followed by Manveer Singh and Gurpreet Singh.

In U-14 girls’ athletics, Jasnoor Kaur won the 60m race, while Swarin Kaur and Charanjit Kaur finished second and third. Gurjot Kaur claimed the 600m title, followed by Ramandeep Kaur and Ishra Devi. Swarin Kaur topped the shot put event, with Sahilpreet Kaur and Harjot Kaur taking the second and third positions.

In U-21 boys’ football, Maan Welfare Football Club, Samrala, emerged champions. Young Welfare and Sports Club, Manupur, finished runners-up, while Sacred Heart Convent School, Samrala, secured third place. The next phase of the block-level sports competitions will be held in four blocks — Municipal Corporation, Khanna, Ludhiana-II and Raikot — from September 12 to 14.