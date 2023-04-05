Sports Department to conduct trials on April 9, 10

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 4

The local office of the Punjab Sports Department will hold selection trials for different age groups of boys and girls in various games here and at Khanna on April 9 and 10 for admitting them to the Centre of Excellence run under the Punjab State Institute of Sports for 2023-24.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh said players from Moga, Malerkotla, Nawanshahr and Ludhiana districts can attend these trials.

The DSO said trials for athletics (boys and girls U-14, 17 and 19) and basketball (boys and girls U-17, 19 and 21) will be held here at Guru Nanak Stadium.

Trials for boxing for boys and girls (U-14, 17, 19 and 21) will be conducted at Naresh Chander Stadium, Malerkotla Road, Khanna, for gymnastics at the multipurpose indoor hall, opposite Guru Nanak Stadium, whereas trials for boys in football (U-17 and 19) will be organised at Guru Nanak Stadium.

The DSO added that trials for hockey for boys and girls (U-14, 17 and 19) will be held at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) ground, for judo at Guru Nanak Stadium, for volleyball at SCD Government College, for weightlifting at Guru Nanak Stadium, for wrestling for boys (U-17 and 19) at PAU, for swimming (boys and girls U-12, 14, 17 and 19) at PAU, for table tennis at Guru Nanak Stadium and for handball at the PAU School ground.

Registration to participate in these trials will begin on April 9 at 9 am. Players are required to bring their Aadhaar cards and date of birth certificates at the time of registration, the DSO said.