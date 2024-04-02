Sports fraternity condemns attack on former wrestler Kartar Singh

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 1

Sports fraternity here has condemned the incident of a murderous attack on former international wrestler and Punjab Inspector General of Police (retd) Kartar Singh. He along with four persons, accompanying him were attacked by a group of people at Pahu Wind village near Tarn Taran on Sunday, where they had gone to attend a wrestling competition.

Injured, all were taken to the civil hospital at Tarn Taran for medical assistance. Sportspersons besides sports promoters and representatives of various sports associations condemned the assault on the Padmashree awardee Kartar Singh.

Rajdeep Singh Gill and Teja Singh Dhaliwal, president and general secretary, respectively, of Punjab Basketball Association; former hockey Olympians Balbir Singh and Hardeep Singh Grewal; gold medalist in Commonwealth Games Parvesh Chander Sharma; Arjuna awardee Vikas Thakur; hockey gold medalist Sharanjit Kaur, international weightlifter Hardeep Singh; Dronachrya awardee Baldev Singh; Balraj Sharma, general secretary, Punjab Swimming Association, and Anupam Kumaria, general secretary, Punjab Badminton Association, slammed the culprits. They urged Punjab DGP and Tarn Taran SSP to initiate immediate action against the persons involved in the crime and wished Kartar Singh a speedy recovery.

#Tarn Taran