Sports meet at agri varsity

The 59th Annual Athletics Meet of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here began on the university campus ground on Thursday with enthusiasm and sporting spirit. The event is being organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, PAU.

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal declared the meet open. He highlighted PAU’s 40-acre sports complex, stating that the university had one of the finest sports infrastructures in the country. He exhorted students to actively

participate in the programme, and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Yurinder Singh Hayer, IPS officer (retd), the special guest at the event, emphasised the importance of sports in building team spirit, discipline and resilience.

Recalling his student days as a lawn tennis player at PAU, he urged youngsters to remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit to achieve success.

He was accompanied by his sister, Navjot Warring.

In his welcome address, Director (Students’ Welfare) Nirmal Jaura said PAU had produced three hockey Olympians, and several distinguished sportspersons, who had excelled at the state, national and international levels.

Joint Director (Sports) KS Suri proposed the vote of thanks.

Students from five constituent colleges — College of Agriculture, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, College of Community Science, and College of Horticulture and Forestry — participated in the competitions.