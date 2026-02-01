DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Sports meet at agri varsity

Sports meet at agri varsity

article_Author
Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:11 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

The 59th Annual Athletics Meet of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here began on the university campus ground on Thursday with enthusiasm and sporting spirit. The event is being organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, PAU.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal declared the meet open. He highlighted PAU’s 40-acre sports complex, stating that the university had one of the finest sports infrastructures in the country. He exhorted students to actively

Advertisement

participate in the programme, and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship.

Advertisement

Yurinder Singh Hayer, IPS officer (retd), the special guest at the event, emphasised the importance of sports in building team spirit, discipline and resilience.

Recalling his student days as a lawn tennis player at PAU, he urged youngsters to remain physically, mentally and emotionally fit to achieve success.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by his sister, Navjot Warring.

In his welcome address, Director (Students’ Welfare) Nirmal Jaura said PAU had produced three hockey Olympians, and several distinguished sportspersons, who had excelled at the state, national and international levels.

Joint Director (Sports) KS Suri proposed the vote of thanks.

Students from five constituent colleges — College of Agriculture, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, College of Community Science, and College of Horticulture and Forestry — participated in the competitions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts