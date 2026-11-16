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Home / Ludhiana / Sports meet concludes in Ludhiana

Sports meet concludes in Ludhiana

Ludhiana athletes bag 272 medals

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Winners after a tournament in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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The 27th Punjab State Special Olympics Games concluded on a high note on Sunday, celebrating the abilities of specially abled players and underlining that determination, participation and sporting spirit transcend all barriers.Ludhiana athletes bagged 272 medals in various disciplines during the three-day event that culminated in a grand walkathon, relay race and medal distribution ceremony, reinforcing the message of inclusion and equal opportunities through sports.

Around 700 players and coaches took part in the walkathon that started from Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, and culminated at the Happy Forging Park.

During the closing ceremony, 64 schools and 570 players were honoured with trophies in recognition of their participation and achievements.

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