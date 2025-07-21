DT
PT
Ludhiana / Sportsmanship takes centrestage

Sportsmanship takes centrestage

Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:25 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Anushka Sharma and Abhipsha Thakur at the PAU. Ashwani Dhiman
A heart-warming moment was witnessed on the opening day of the Punjab State Swimming Championship on Friday when Anushka Sharma of Ludhiana clocked 5.38:17 seconds to create a new meet record in 400-m freestyle event in the girls’ group-II. The previous record of 5.38:22 seconds was set in 1995 by Abhipsha Thakur, who is also from Ludhiana.

After breaking a 30-year record, Abhipsha, who was a spectator at the event rushed to Anushka and the two shared a sweet congratulatory hug. Abhipsha’s gesture of approaching Anushka to congratulate her and pose for photo brought smiles to the athletes’ faces, creating a touching moment that showcased camaraderie and sportsmanship spirit.

“It’s lovely to see the players supporting and celebrating each other’s achievements. Such gestures foster a positive atmosphere, promoting goodwill among participants and officials, alike,” said Balraj

Sharma, CEO, Punjab Swimming Association.

