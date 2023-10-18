Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana, October 17
To ensure cleanliness across the city known as the industrial hub of the state, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted a meeting with officials of the health branch and operations and maintenance (O and M) cell at the Zone D office on Tuesday.
During the meeting, it was also decided to spread awareness among residents regarding source segregation of dry and wet waste through sweepers. Directions were also issued to ensure timely lifting of garbage from secondary dumping points, especially during the festival season. The officials were also told to check attendance of sweepers.
MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg, Chief Sanitation Officer (CSO) Ashwani Sahota were among other officials of both branches present.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also directed them to ensure cleanliness at public parks and public/community toilets in various parts of the city.
Directions were also issued to tie-up with the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and issue regular challans against use and manufacturing of banned plastic carry bags.
Rishi also reviewed the ongoing project to dispose of legacy waste at the main dumpsite of the MC and what steps can further be taken to ensure segregation of dry and wet waste across the city. Awareness drives would also be conducted across the city to promote waste segregation and home composting.
The MC Commissioner appealed to residents that they should also support the authorities in solid waste management by handing over dry and wet waste to waste collectors. The people should also start home composting and prepare compost out of the wet household waste (kitchen waste). Also, they should stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.
Ensure cleanliness at parks, public toilets
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi directed civic body officials to ensure cleanliness at public parks and public/community toilets in various parts of the city.
