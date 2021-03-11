World Bicycle Day: Spreading message of saving environment, healthy living

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 3

A cycle rally, sponsored by the district administration in collaboration with bicycle enthusiasts, cycling clubs and NGOs, was taken out at Waterfront City here to celebrate ‘World Bicycle Day’.

Nearly 500 cyclists took part in the rally and completed rides in different categories.

The participants in the rally, including Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, exhorted the people to adopt bicycle, which would not only save the environment and curb air pollution but also help in adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The rally comprised of a 5-km ride, organised by Hero Cycles, a 10-km ride by CityNeeds and a 17-km ride by Bike Studio in association with cycle clubs, Punjab Sports Department, Monday Riders Ludhiana, Voice of Asians, The Pedallers, The Cyclist, Ludhiana Pedallers, Khalsa College for Women and other NGOs and institutions.

DC Surabhi Malik said the objective of the rally was to spread awareness about importance of creating safe islands for cycling throughout the city through systematic planning measures.

MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Bains, MC Jt Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, SDMs Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Gurbir Singh Kohli and Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon were among those others present.

