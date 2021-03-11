World Bicycle Day: Spreading message of saving environment, healthy living

Ludhiana, June 3
A cycle rally, sponsored by the district administration in collaboration with bicycle enthusiasts, cycling clubs and NGOs, was taken out at Waterfront City here to celebrate ‘World Bicycle Day’.
Nearly 500 cyclists took part in the rally and completed rides in different categories.
The participants in the rally, including Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal, exhorted the people to adopt bicycle, which would not only save the environment and curb air pollution but also help in adopting a healthy lifestyle.
The rally comprised of a 5-km ride, organised by Hero Cycles, a 10-km ride by CityNeeds and a 17-km ride by Bike Studio in association with cycle clubs, Punjab Sports Department, Monday Riders Ludhiana, Voice of Asians, The Pedallers, The Cyclist, Ludhiana Pedallers, Khalsa College for Women and other NGOs and institutions.
DC Surabhi Malik said the objective of the rally was to spread awareness about importance of creating safe islands for cycling throughout the city through systematic planning measures.
MC Additional Commissioner Aditya Dachalwal, ADC (Khanna) Amarjit Bains, MC Jt Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, SDMs Gursimran Singh Dhillon and Gurbir Singh Kohli and Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Singh Sekhon were among those others present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police